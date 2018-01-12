New Mexico politicians react to Trump's vulgar remarks

“The President’s statement is shameful, abhorrent, unpresidential and deserves our strongest condemnation. We must use our voices to ensure that our nation never returns to the days when ignorance, prejudice, and racism dictated our decision making.

“Our nation’s strength and the American Dream stem from our immigrant roots and diversity. This uninformed, zero-sum type of thinking has never led to prosperity for all, it’s only ever threatened opportunity for all.

“The Congressional Hispanic Caucus calls on every member of Congress to reject this vile statement, which erodes the moral fiber that binds us together as Americans. Now, Congress must set the example by rising above this comment and finding bipartisan solutions to the issues before us.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-NM

"It is not appropriate to disparage anyone based on where they come from. We are a nation of values and should act with respect towards others. We need to remain focused on fixing our nation's broken immigration system so that people from all walks of life can achieve their vision of the American dream."

U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-NM

“Our nation was founded by immigrants – some of whom were fleeing poverty and persecution and all of whom were searching for a better future. Our nation’s strength lies in our diversity, and it has been enriched by generations of immigrants who have come from every corner of the globe. The President’s comments are insulting – not only to the countries he disparaged – but to the ideals and principles on which our country was built.”