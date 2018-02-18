New Mexico receives intel on potential election threats | KOB 4
New Mexico receives intel on potential election threats

KOB.com Web Staff
February 18, 2018 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico was represented among the various officials who received a briefing in Washington D.C. about possible election threats.

Maggie Toulouse Oliver is in the nation's capital for a secretaries of state conference, where her office tells KOB she received classified information about the possible threats.

The developments come after 13 Russians were indicted earlier this week for their roles in meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Specific details from the briefing have not been released.


