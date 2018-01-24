New Mexico roads costing taxpayers a lot of money, study finds

A new report by Washington non-profit TRIP says road problems are rampant statewide.

"The condition on New Mexico's transportation system impacts quality of life. It threatens economic growth, and it has a direct financial impact on the state's drivers," said the organization's Carolyn Bonifas Kelly.

TRIP says more than half of major locally and state-maintained roads in the metro are in poor or mediocre condition. It breaks down the cost for drivers at more than $2,000. This takes into account repair costs, depreciation, sitting in traffic, and even crashes.

"They should start taking care of all the roads and start taking care of stuff they're taking care of but everybody is so slow out here in Albuquerque that they got to catch up to other states like California, Arizona and others states on top of stuff like that," said driver Joseph Lopez.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation says projects have a funding shortfall of more than $500 million for fiscal year 2018. TRIP says $2 billion in projects are stalled because there's no money to pay for them.

"I guess it just depends on what part of the city. I don't see it as much as what they're complaining about. I don't know, it doesn't seem that bad," said driver Adan Duran.

The report's author will speak with lawmakers at the Roundhouse to talk to them about TRIP's findings and show them more investment is needed in road infrastructure.