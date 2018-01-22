Weekend storm brings much-needed snow to ski resorts | KOB 4
Weekend storm brings much-needed snow to ski resorts

Jorge Torres
January 22, 2018 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico had impressive snowfall reports from the weekend's winter storm, especially in the northernmost locations.

Taos Ski Valley, Red River Ski Area and Sipapu all picked up at least a foot of fresh powder, while Angel Fire resort got 8 inches.

Sandia Peak Ski Area and Pajarito Ski received at least 4 inches, while Ski Apache in southern New Mexico only picked up a couple.

In southern Colorado, Purgatory Resort accumulated 10 inches. The winner of this weekend goes to Wolf Creek Ski, getting 23 inches of brand new snow.

