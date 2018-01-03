Dry weather impacting New Mexico's snowpack

"There are a couple basins that have absolutely no snowpack for the season so far," he said.

The consequences are real, especially since snowpack stores much of the water and tourism dollars.

"If we continue with this dry pattern in New Mexico, we'll see significant impacts -- obviously with tourism across the state as well as our reservoir storage as we go through the spring months and expect to see runoff," Guyer said.

With low spring runoff and advancing drought, Guyer said it could spell big trouble for the coming fire season.

"If we continue with this trend this year, we will certainly see impacts -- enhanced fire season for sure, especially considering that some folks around the areas haven't seen rainfall in three months," he said.

However, there is still time to make up for the snow deficit. Guyer said late winter and early spring storms are known to bring some relief to the state.

"We can see dry starts end in decent recoveries across the state, but when we're such a situation as we are in now it makes it very difficult to come back from this," he said.