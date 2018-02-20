NMSU regents respond to call for resignations
February 20, 2018 04:19 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The top two regents New Mexico State University are defending a recent vote to limit some administrative powers of the school's outgoing chancellor after critics called for their resignations.
Democratic Senate President Mary Kay Papen last week drafted a letter calling out the regents. It was signed by more than 40 legislative colleagues.
Regent Chair Debra Hicks and Vice Chair Kari Mitchell responded this week with their own letter, saying the resolution in question directs Chancellor Garry Carruthers to make only interim appointments for positions that become vacant during his remaining term. Those appointments will be determined in consultation with Hicks.
The regents argue it's best practice for universities going through a leadership transition and that it's critical for the new chancellor to be able to select as many members of his or her team as possible.
