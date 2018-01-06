New Mexico teacher develops braille code for Navajo

The Daily Times reports Carol Green, a teacher of the blind and visually impaired at the Farmington Municipal School District, developed a system of raised dots that enables people to read and write the Navajo language through touch.

Green says she developed the code for herself at first so she could continue to learn how to speak, read and write Navajo after her vision continued to decline. She says she also wanted the Navajo students she teaches to have an opportunity to learn the language.