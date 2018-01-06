VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
New Mexico teacher develops braille code for Navajo

New Mexico teacher develops braille code for Navajo

The Associated Press
January 06, 2018 12:07 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A public school teacher in a New Mexico town situated near the nation's largest American Indian reservation has developed a braille code for the Navajo language.

The Daily Times reports Carol Green, a teacher of the blind and visually impaired at the Farmington Municipal School District, developed a system of raised dots that enables people to read and write the Navajo language through touch.

Green says she developed the code for herself at first so she could continue to learn how to speak, read and write Navajo after her vision continued to decline. She says she also wanted the Navajo students she teaches to have an opportunity to learn the language.

The Navajo Nation Board of Education adopted the Navajo braille code in a resolution approved in October 2015.

The Associated Press


Created: January 06, 2018 12:07 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

