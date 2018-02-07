New Mexico teen receives national volunteer award

So what drives her?

"New Mexico has been kind of published recently as not a good place to be in, but I want to be part of that change," Turner said. "To be putting us at the top of the list for education and child development. And so I just want to help us with that list."

The Piedra Vista senior is now looking to pursue a career as either an OB-GYN or pediatrician in her hometown after medical school.



"That's just Trennery. She wants to help, she wants to get involved. She wants to make a difference she is an impactful person," Piedra Vista Principal Dave Golden said.

"As a whole, I think New Mexico, we do have some growing to do, but I want to be a part of that growing," Turner added.