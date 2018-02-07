New Mexico teen receives national volunteer award
Meg Hilling
February 07, 2018 07:01 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- When it comes to the news, New Mexico is not always seen a positive light or on a positive list. But one high schooler in the Four Corners is trying to change that with her volunteer work.
Trennery Turner was one of two students in New Mexico that received the Prudential Spirit of Community Award for volunteer work. Turner received the high schooler award and Lily Chacon of Albuquerque’s Holy Ghost Catholic School received the middle schooler award.
"I am a humanist, so I love people and I love giving back to where I came from," Turner said. "A lot of people are like, "oh Farmington, I can’t wait to get out and go to bigger better things.' But I love my community. I love the people here and i love watching it grow."
So what drives her?
"New Mexico has been kind of published recently as not a good place to be in, but I want to be part of that change," Turner said. "To be putting us at the top of the list for education and child development. And so I just want to help us with that list."
The Piedra Vista senior is now looking to pursue a career as either an OB-GYN or pediatrician in her hometown after medical school.
"That's just Trennery. She wants to help, she wants to get involved. She wants to make a difference she is an impactful person," Piedra Vista Principal Dave Golden said.
"As a whole, I think New Mexico, we do have some growing to do, but I want to be a part of that growing," Turner added.
