Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve

"So essentially all business would have to stop right at midnight and you wouldn’t be able to even have your champagne toast at midnight," said Sean Colwell, owner of Sandbar Brewery and Grill.

The last time the holiday fell on a Sunday was 2012. At the beginning of 2017, state Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, introduced a bill earlier this year to allow for extended liquor sales when Dec. 31 falls on a Sunday.

"We're all able to operate just as if it were a Friday or a Saturday night. So we're able to operate until 2 a.m. Monday," Colwell said.

Colwell is especially thankful for the new law that took effect in June because this New Year's Eve will be the bar's first in business.

"It’s a big night for us," he said. "We're almost three-quarters of the way sold out already as far as all of our advanced seating."

The law does specifically apply to establishments with full liquor licenses, so certain restaurants or breweries will not be open past midnight on Sunday. Also, the law does not apply to town or county that does not allow liquor sales at all on Sundays.

The next time New Year’s Eve will fall on a Sunday is 2023.