Niece relieved elderly aunt is safe after carjacking

Twenty-four hours later, she tries to make light of the situation. But in the moment, it was like living through a nightmare for both she and her niece.

"Your car you can replace, but a human being you can’t. You can't," says Barillas’ niece, Joanna Vigil.

Police say that suspect hopped into Vigil's car at a gas station near Lomas and San Pedro around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Not even half a mile away, Barillas said she was pushed out of the car and had to physically crawl to a residence for help.

Eddie Carr was the neighbor who called 911 and took care of Barillas until authorities arrived.

"We brought her inside. It was cold, and she seemed to be ok and a little hard to understand. Shook up, very shook up," Carr said.

Vigil was equally shaken up at the thought of what might be happening to her aunt.

"I was so scared that she would have a heart attack or that he would hit her or hurt her badly," Vigil said.

Thankfully Vigil and her aunt were reunited quickly, but by Thursday afternoon Barillas was on her way to the hospital for a checkup. Family members say Barillas suffered back pain, was having difficulty walking, and also had bruises on her palms from how she landed.

In regards to the male suspect, Vigil says she's baffled.

"If you want to steal a vehicle, but you’ve got a life there," she said. "A little old lady helpless why wouldn’t you just get back down?"

The stolen car is a 2009 light blue PT Cruiser. Police say the car and the suspect are still out there somewhere. If you have any information, contact APD at (505) 242-COPS.