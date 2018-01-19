NM constitutional amendment proposes new method to drawing legislative districts
KOB.com Web Staff
January 19, 2018 06:58 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – State legislators are considering giving up their authority to draw legislative districts.
There's a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a redistricting commission – which would redraw legislative districts following the 2020 census.
The motivation? They say the change would make elections more competitive.
