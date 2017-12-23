Advertisement

NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse

NM lawmaker wants funds to help schools report abuse

The Associated Press
December 23, 2017 01:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker wants New Mexico to allocate special funding to help boost training designed to help teachers and principals identify and report allegations of sexual abuse of students.

Sen. Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says the $100,000 in new funding she is proposing in legislation would pay for experts to train school employees in how to detect and report dating violence and sexual assault.

State law already requires some training but Stewart tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that what she received during her 30-year teaching career was very thin and "almost non-existent."

She said it would be unfair for the Legislature to order the expanded training without also providing the state education department with the cash to carry out the new program. The Legislature convenes in January.

