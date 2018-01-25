NM school district closes due to widespread illness
Marian Camacho
January 25, 2018 06:51 AM
DORA, N.M. – An entire New Mexico School District is closed today and tomorrow due to student and staff illnesses.
Dora Consolidated Schools sent a letter home to parents yesterday. It says illnesses are causing a shortage of staff and substitutes and they can’t adequately cover all classrooms.
Interim Superintendent Brandon Hays says his staff will be performing a thorough sanitization of the schools today in hopes of minimizing the spread of germs.
He’s asking parents to keep kids home if they have vomited during the night or morning before school and until they are fever free for 24 hours without the help of medication.
The schools will reopen on Monday, Jan. 29.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 25, 2018 06:51 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved