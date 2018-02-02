NM Xcel Energy workers help to restore power in Puerto Rico
Marian Camacho
February 02, 2018
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico – Xcel Energy employees from New Mexico are helping to restore power to people in Puerto Rico who have been without it since Hurricane Maria struck the island in late September.
Workers from New Mexico and Texas received their first work assignments on Tuesday and were able to successfully restore service to 73 customers yesterday by energizing the first two miles of a feeder line.
Most of their work involves setting poles and rehanging cables that have been in disrepair.
A total of 65 Xcel employees, from eight states, arrived in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. They will work a 21-day mission alongside several other U.S. mainland utility companies.
The crews say the biggest challenge thus far has been in navigating the narrow streets where there is little to no traffic control. Workers say locals have been gracious and excited to see the help.
