NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor

LOVINGTON, N.M. – One man is dead following a single-car crash in southeast New Mexico early Sunday morning in which the driver didn't take a turn correctly, resulting in a rollover, state police officials say.
44-year-old Juan Pinto, who NMSP says was not wearing his seatbelt, died after being ejected from the 2009 Silverado. He was driving south on 17th Street in Lovington and attempting to turn onto Avenue R.
A passenger in the car was also ejected after not wearing her seatbelt, though police say her injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.
Officials are still investigating the incident, and they say alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the incident.
