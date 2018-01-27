NMSP investigating fatal single-car wreck in NW New Mexico | KOB 4
NMSP investigating fatal single-car wreck in NW New Mexico

David Lynch
January 27, 2018 04:13 PM

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – One New Mexico man is dead after a single-car wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 550 outside Bloomfield, state police say.

Three others were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say a Chevy truck carrying the four passengers was traveling south on the highway when for some reason it crossed into the northbound lanes "and lost control, overturning on the shoulder."

The initial investigation shows that seat belts "were not utilized," officials said, and alcohol may have been a factor. 44-year-old Charles Martinez died at the scene.


Updated: January 27, 2018 04:13 PM
Created: January 27, 2018 12:38 PM

