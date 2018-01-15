WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.
Small plane goes down near Santa Fe, officials say

KOB.com Web Staff
January 15, 2018 09:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police say a small, single-engine aircraft went down somewhere south of Santa Fe Monday evening.

Santa Fe County Fire Chief David Spurling tells KOB the pilot called 911 around 8 p.m., reporting injuries. However, dispatch lost contact with the pilot.

According to the NMSP Twitter account, search and rescue crews are searching for the plane. Spurling said the search is focused between Eldorado and Highway 14.

There is no additional information at this time. Stay with KOB.com as this story develops.


Updated: January 15, 2018 09:15 PM
Created: January 15, 2018 09:06 PM

