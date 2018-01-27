NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house | KOB 4
NMSP: SF officer fires weapon after domestic violence suspect barricades himself in house

David Lynch
January 27, 2018 04:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say at least one Santa Fe officer fired his weapon as police were attempting to remove a man after he barricaded himself in a house early Saturday morning on Camino Sierra Vista.  

The incident stemmed from an earlier domestic violence call that police were responding to. They say a female victim later escaped the residence.

During the standoff, the suspect – identified as 26-year-old Alex Maestas of Santa Fe – exited and entered the residence several times, interacting with police in the process "but refusing to surrender." It was during one of those encounters that an unidentified officer fired his gun; Maestas wasn't struck.

He was finally taken into custody around 10 a.m. after being struck by a beanbag round, police say.

NMSP officials are investigating the incident.


