NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader

Marian Camacho
January 23, 2018 08:25 AM

PORTALES, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say the Sheriff of Roosevelt County was the one who shot and injured a man driving a front-end loader last week.

Police say Sheriff Malin Parker feared for the safety of drivers and bystanders and that’s why he fired shots at 48-year-old James Wallace McFarlin on Jan. 15.

Dramatic video shows, who police say is McFarlin, driving erratically in the front-end loader and tossing around a Jeep Cherokee, flipping it over before crashing through a fence.

According to State Police, McFarlin nearly hit a driver during a pursuit and Sheriff Parker unsuccessfully tried to shoot out the loader’s tires before shooting McFarlin through the loader’s rear window.

McFarlin remains hospitalized.


Marian Camacho


Updated: January 23, 2018 08:25 AM
Created: January 23, 2018 08:23 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

