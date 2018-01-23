NMSP: Sheriff shot and injured man driving front-end loader
Marian Camacho
January 23, 2018 08:25 AM
PORTALES, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say the Sheriff of Roosevelt County was the one who shot and injured a man driving a front-end loader last week.
Police say Sheriff Malin Parker feared for the safety of drivers and bystanders and that’s why he fired shots at 48-year-old James Wallace McFarlin on Jan. 15.
Dramatic video shows, who police say is McFarlin, driving erratically in the front-end loader and tossing around a Jeep Cherokee, flipping it over before crashing through a fence.
According to State Police, McFarlin nearly hit a driver during a pursuit and Sheriff Parker unsuccessfully tried to shoot out the loader’s tires before shooting McFarlin through the loader’s rear window.
McFarlin remains hospitalized.
