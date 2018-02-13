No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes
Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 06:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Activities Association is putting more of a focus on the ‘student’ in ‘student athlete.’
The governing body of New Mexico high school sports recently decided that athletes will not be allowed to have any “F” grades. Previously athletes were allowed to have one “F” and still participate, as long as they still carried a 2.0 grade point average.
According to the changes, students who receive an “F” will no longer be eligible to participate in activities or athletics.
Students may use summer school to make up courses in order to gain eligibility but the replacement classes are required to be the exact course that was listed on the official transcript.
NMAA officials say eligibility will be determined by semester grades. Those students who are deemed ineligible will undergo checks at designated six and nine week marking periods during that semester. If a student passes at the nine week mark, they will immediately be eligible to participate.
Fall 2018 eligibility will be based on second semester grades from this 2017-2018 school year.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 13, 2018 06:34 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved