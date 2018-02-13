No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes

Students may use summer school to make up courses in order to gain eligibility but the replacement classes are required to be the exact course that was listed on the official transcript.

NMAA officials say eligibility will be determined by semester grades. Those students who are deemed ineligible will undergo checks at designated six and nine week marking periods during that semester. If a student passes at the nine week mark, they will immediately be eligible to participate.

Fall 2018 eligibility will be based on second semester grades from this 2017-2018 school year.