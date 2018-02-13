No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2018 06:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Activities Association is putting more of a focus on the ‘student’ in ‘student athlete.’

Advertisement

The governing body of New Mexico high school sports recently decided that athletes will not be allowed to have any “F” grades. Previously athletes were allowed to have one “F” and still participate, as long as they still carried a 2.0 grade point average.

According to the changes, students who receive an “F” will no longer be eligible to participate in activities or athletics.

Students may use summer school to make up courses in order to gain eligibility but the replacement classes are required to be the exact course that was listed on the official transcript.

NMAA officials say eligibility will be determined by semester grades. Those students who are deemed ineligible will undergo checks at designated six and nine week marking periods during that semester. If a student passes at the nine week mark, they will immediately be eligible to participate. 

Fall 2018 eligibility will be based on second semester grades from this 2017-2018 school year.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 13, 2018 06:34 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
NM Senate, House approve funding to stabilize giant sinkhole-in-waiting
NM Senate, House approve funding to stabilize giant sinkhole-in-waiting
NMSP: Missing Isleta girls found safe
NMSP: Missing Isleta girls found safe
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
New details released as police search for shooting suspect
New details released as police search for shooting suspect

Advertisement




No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes
No more 'F' grades allowed for student athletes
NM Senate, House approve funding to stabilize giant sinkhole-in-waiting
NM Senate, House approve funding to stabilize giant sinkhole-in-waiting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
Three arrested after Juan Tabo drive-by shooting, police say
NM snowboarder makes huge decision to continue chasing her dream
NM snowboarder makes huge decision to continue chasing her dream
 