NTSB to determine cause of fatal 2015 New Mexico rail wreck | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NTSB to determine cause of fatal 2015 New Mexico rail wreck

NTSB NTSB | 

The Associated Press
February 08, 2018 01:03 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - Federal safety officials plan in March to determine the probable cause of a fatal 2015 wreck involving two freight trains in southeastern New Mexico.

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board says it also plans during the March 13 meeting in Washington to issue safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.

A Southwestern Railroad engineer was killed and a second crew member was seriously was injured when their train struck a train parked on a siding 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Roswell on April 28, 2015.

The NTSB in September 2015 issued a preliminary report on the wreck. It said the moving train went through a misaligned switch and that the parked train's crew went off duty about 20 minutes before the wreck and weren't present when it happened.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 08, 2018 01:03 PM
Created: February 08, 2018 11:26 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas
9-year-old boy killed in crash near Los Lunas
APD: 'person of interest' seen driving missing man's car
APD is looking for this man they are calling a 'person of interest' in the disappearance of two people.

Advertisement




UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
UNM suspends Lobos football coach Bob Davie
Lawnmower sparks small fire in Bosque
Bernalillo County firefighters wet down area where small brush fire broke out.
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives
 