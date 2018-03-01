1 charge dropped in Silver City DA's DWI traffic stop case | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

1 charge dropped in Silver City DA's DWI traffic stop case

1 charge dropped in Silver City DA's DWI traffic stop case

The Associated Press
March 01, 2018 01:17 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A state judge has dropped one of five charges in a case against a southwestern New Mexico district attorney involved in a suspected DWI traffic stop.

Advertisement

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports State District Judge Douglas Driggers recently tossed the reckless use of a vehicle charge against the Silver City District Attorney Francesca Martinez-Estevez.

In June, the New Mexico Attorney General's Office filed charges against Martinez-Estevez, whose district includes Grant, Luna and Hidalgo counties.

She's facing five misdemeanor counts including reckless driving and the use of the powers and resources of public office to obtain personal benefits.

The charges stem from a June 2016 traffic stop in a state vehicle near Silver City and the subsequent fallout.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 01, 2018 01:17 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 01:14 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murdering transgender woman, roommate
Charles Spiess, aka James Knight
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court

Advertisement




Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Suspect in housemates' murders appears in court
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Male found with gunshot wound at park dies, APD says
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Up to 25 feet of more snowpack needed in New Mexico
Prime suspect in teen's murder pleads not guilty
Thomas Ferguson
 