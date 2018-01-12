Advertisement

Ousted Doña Ana County manager takes up new position

Ousted Doña Ana County manager takes up new position

The Associated Press
January 12, 2018 07:37 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - A former Dona Ana County manager who was forced out last year amid a political fight is now the city manager of a New Mexico border community experiencing a revival.

Advertisement

The Sunland Park City Council appointed Julia Brown this week as its city manager during a special meeting. Brown was offered a two-year contract with an annual salary of $95,000.

The appointment comes after Brown was fired as Dona Ana County manager in what she described as a conflict between her and County Sheriff Kiki Vigil.

It also comes years after Sunland Park saw a number of high-profile corruption cases involved elected officials.

Since then the city has fixed its finances and it has seen some of the lowest violent crime rates in the state.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 12, 2018 07:37 AM
Created: January 12, 2018 07:35 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Brittany Alert issued for missing man in Bernalillo
Derrick Chavez, 38
Investigators: man stays overnight at Big 5, steals shotguns
Surveillance video catches the man investigators say stole three shotguns among other items from the Big 5 on San Mateo in Albuquerque

Advertisement




Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Dion's holds contest, offers up free pizza for a year
Santa Fe to host sold out WinterBrew event
IPA from Second Street Brewery at Rufina
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Interchange project leads to weekend closures
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing
Judge sides with APD on officer's firing