Ousted Doña Ana County manager takes up new position
The Associated Press
January 12, 2018 07:37 AM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - A former Dona Ana County manager who was forced out last year amid a political fight is now the city manager of a New Mexico border community experiencing a revival.
The Sunland Park City Council appointed Julia Brown this week as its city manager during a special meeting. Brown was offered a two-year contract with an annual salary of $95,000.
The appointment comes after Brown was fired as Dona Ana County manager in what she described as a conflict between her and County Sheriff Kiki Vigil.
It also comes years after Sunland Park saw a number of high-profile corruption cases involved elected officials.
Since then the city has fixed its finances and it has seen some of the lowest violent crime rates in the state.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: January 12, 2018 07:37 AM
Created: January 12, 2018 07:35 AM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.