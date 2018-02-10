Parents indicted for child abuse in infant's death
KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 05:18 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A grand jury has indicted a Doña Ana County man in the death of his infant daughter.
According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Marcus Alton Minnick was indicted on a count of first-degree child abuse resulting in death. He is accused of violently shaking his 7-week-old daughter to death on Jan. 17.
The baby's mother, Caricia Lorena Ceballos was indicted last week on two counts of child abuse. Both parents are just 19.
