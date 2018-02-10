Parents indicted for child abuse in infant's death | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Parents indicted for child abuse in infant's death

KOB.com Web Staff
February 10, 2018 05:18 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A grand jury has indicted a Doña Ana County man in the death of his infant daughter.

Advertisement

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Marcus Alton Minnick was indicted on a count of first-degree child abuse resulting in death. He is accused of violently shaking his 7-week-old daughter to death on Jan. 17.

The baby's mother, Caricia Lorena Ceballos was indicted last week on two counts of child abuse. Both parents are just 19.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 10, 2018 05:18 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 04:57 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Flu season in 'second wave'
Flu season in 'second wave'
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
Community support helps former paramedic cope with PTSD
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict
State currently employing criminal sexual penetration convict

Advertisement




Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Extra security on hand for Cibola-Volcano Vista game
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Firefighters get ready for wildfire season
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Amended state budget seeks more for prosecutors
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
Forecasters warn of hazardous travel conditions
What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Figure skating team event continues
January 5, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Bradie Tennell performs in the ladies free skate program during the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
 