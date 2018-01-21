Pearce, Udall on government shutdown

Meanwhile, Congressman Steve Pearce, R-NM, told KOB in a phone interview that Senate Democrats seem to want a government shutdown rather than fixing the spending problem.

"I do not understand the relationship between DACA and the spending bill. I don't think there is one," Pearce said. "The DACA kids are in no threat. The judge revised the president's order; he set it aside, so it's exactly in effect the way it was under Obama. So we are just really being held hostage."

Other New Mexico delegates call the shutdown extremely frustrating for all Americans. Pearce said the Senate can move for a vote at 1 a.m. Monday, adding he's hoping for a short-term budget fix to be agreed upon.

But he also said temporary fixes are not a responsible way to run the government.