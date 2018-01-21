Pearce, Udall on government shutdown
KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Day Two of the federal government shutdown, a U.S. senator for New Mexico said a proposed funding bill provides no solution for Dreamers or the 7,000 New Mexican immigrants who legal status is in jeopardy.
Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, opposed the temporary proposal because he says it doesn't provide protection for those people.
In a statement to KOB, he said "the Republicans' bill is irresponsible and I can't support it. We need to stop kicking the can down the road, vote on a bipartisan Dream act and work together on a responsible bipartisan budget."
Meanwhile, Congressman Steve Pearce, R-NM, told KOB in a phone interview that Senate Democrats seem to want a government shutdown rather than fixing the spending problem.
"I do not understand the relationship between DACA and the spending bill. I don't think there is one," Pearce said. "The DACA kids are in no threat. The judge revised the president's order; he set it aside, so it's exactly in effect the way it was under Obama. So we are just really being held hostage."
Other New Mexico delegates call the shutdown extremely frustrating for all Americans. Pearce said the Senate can move for a vote at 1 a.m. Monday, adding he's hoping for a short-term budget fix to be agreed upon.
But he also said temporary fixes are not a responsible way to run the government.
