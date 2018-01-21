Pearce, Udall on government shutdown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pearce, Udall on government shutdown

KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Day Two of the federal government shutdown, a U.S. senator for New Mexico said a proposed funding bill provides no solution for Dreamers or the 7,000 New Mexican immigrants who legal status is in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat, opposed the temporary proposal because he says it doesn't provide protection for those people.

In a statement to KOB, he said "the Republicans' bill is irresponsible and I can't support it. We need to stop kicking the can down the road, vote on a bipartisan Dream act and work together on a responsible bipartisan budget."

Meanwhile, Congressman Steve Pearce, R-NM, told KOB in a phone interview that Senate Democrats seem to want a government shutdown rather than fixing the spending problem.

"I do not understand the relationship between DACA and the spending bill. I don't think there is one," Pearce said. "The DACA kids are in no threat. The judge revised the president's order; he set it aside, so it's exactly in effect the way it was under Obama. So we are just really being held hostage."

Other New Mexico delegates call the shutdown extremely frustrating for all Americans. Pearce said the Senate can move for a vote at 1 a.m. Monday, adding he's hoping for a short-term budget fix to be agreed upon.

But he also said temporary fixes are not a responsible way to run the government.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 21, 2018 05:17 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 04:52 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
NMSP: 1 dead after Lovington crash; alcohol may be a factor
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
BCSO: Human remains discovered in NE ABQ Sunday morning
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Grandmother startled, avoids potential scam when caller identifies himself as a relative
Winter finally arrives in New Mexico
Purgatory is seeing 10 inches of fresh snow Sunday morning.
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI
Navajo Nation official arrested for 6th DWI

Advertisement




Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
Women march once again in ABQ in the spirit of unity, political engagement
This week's biggest headlines
This week's biggest headlines
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Volunteers continue to flock to Puerto Rico 4 months after Maria
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Men steal two valuable birds from pet store
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win
Lobos' Mathis 'embracing the moment' after latest win