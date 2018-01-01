People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day

"It's still pretty sunny for winter,” said Ria Fiedler, a 4th grader participating Monday morning. She says she’s not worried because she’s jumped in colder water during family camping trips.

The JCC event is a fundraiser for the polar bears at the Albuquerque BioPark, the New Mexico Special Olympics, and camp scholarships at the JCC. Tickets are $25 to plunge or $50 if you want a polar bear hat.

"We'll be out here January 1st freezin’ for a reason," said Simon.

This will be Debra Wechter Friedman’s first polar bear plunge and she’s a little nervous.

"Every night I've been dreaming about this, so I've been preparing myself," said Wechter Friedman.

Melissa-Lou Ellis is the incoming Miss New Mexico for 2018, and plans to start her first official day with crown off with a splash.

“My platform for America's National Miss New Mexico is actually animal advocacy, so I'm very passionate about polar bears, so I thought this would be a great way to get involved with not only my Jewish community that I grew up in, but also tie together with my platform,” said Ellis.

Three New Mexico State Parks are also hosting plunges--Eagle Nest Lake, Sugarite Canyon and Storrie Lake.

You can also jump in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa. It isn’t a planned plunge but it’s open and stays at 62 degrees all year.