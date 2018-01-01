VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day

Morgan Aguilar
January 01, 2018 06:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Polar bear plunges have become a New Year’s day tradition for families all over the world, including in New Mexico.

Advertisement

"It gives everyone a chance to wipe the slate clean and do something fun and a little crazy," said Dave Simon, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque.

This year the JCC is throwing its 4th Annual Polar Bear Plunge. It’s in a pool that is usually heated, but they turn the heat off and let the water cool for six days.

"It's still pretty sunny for winter,” said Ria Fiedler, a 4th grader participating Monday morning. She says she’s not worried because she’s jumped in colder water during family camping trips.

The JCC event is a fundraiser for the polar bears at the Albuquerque BioPark, the New Mexico Special Olympics, and camp scholarships at the JCC. Tickets are $25 to plunge or $50 if you want a polar bear hat.

"We'll be out here January 1st freezin’ for a reason," said Simon.

This will be Debra Wechter Friedman’s first polar bear plunge and she’s a little nervous.

"Every night I've been dreaming about this, so I've been preparing myself," said Wechter Friedman.

Melissa-Lou Ellis is the incoming Miss New Mexico for 2018, and plans to start her first official day with crown off with a splash.

“My platform for America's National Miss New Mexico is actually animal advocacy, so I'm very passionate about polar bears, so I thought this would be a great way to get involved with not only my Jewish community that I grew up in, but also tie together with my platform,” said Ellis.

Three New Mexico State Parks are also hosting plunges--Eagle Nest Lake, Sugarite Canyon and Storrie Lake.

You can also jump in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa. It isn’t a planned plunge but it’s open and stays at 62 degrees all year.

Credits

Morgan Aguilar


Updated: January 01, 2018 06:50 AM
Created: January 01, 2018 06:20 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Viral meme paints tragically true portrait of Albuquerque
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Was sheriff's post a harmless joke, or crossing the line?
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Advocacy group: fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Suspect in fatal Friday night crash was possibly drunk, had toddlers in car
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


New Year, new laws in New Mexico
New Year, new laws in New Mexico
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
People take the polar bear plunge on New Year's Day
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Holm, coaches talk rematch after loss to Cris Cyborg
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Mayor of southern NM city looks to keep schools safe
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service
Google search turns up missing pieces of grandfather's vast military service