Person of interest named in fatal Roswell drive-by
Person of interest named in fatal Roswell drive-by

Fernando Miguel Ortega, 21 Fernando Miguel Ortega, 21 |  Photo: Roswell Police Department

J.R. Oppenheim
February 14, 2018 07:15 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- Police in southern New Mexico identified a person of interest in their investigation of a fatal drive-by shooting in Roswell earlier this month.

Police want to speak with 21-year-old Fernando Miguel Ortega regarding the shooting death of 33-year-old Tess Jauregui on Feb. 7.

Police responded to the shooting at the Sunrise Mobile Home Park on the 1200 block of West Hobbs Street in the southwest part of the city, Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said. Someone fired several shots around 10:30 p.m. and hit two mobile homes, and at least one round fatally struck Jauregui.

Investigators describe Ortega as standing 5-feet-7 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

If you have any information, call Roswell police at (575) 624-6770 or Chavez County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.


Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: February 14, 2018 07:15 PM
Created: February 14, 2018 06:31 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

