Person of interest named in fatal Roswell drive-by

Police want to speak with 21-year-old Fernando Miguel Ortega regarding the shooting death of 33-year-old Tess Jauregui on Feb. 7.

Police responded to the shooting at the Sunrise Mobile Home Park on the 1200 block of West Hobbs Street in the southwest part of the city, Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said. Someone fired several shots around 10:30 p.m. and hit two mobile homes, and at least one round fatally struck Jauregui.