New Mexico utility wants regulators to reconsider rates

The Associated Press
December 28, 2017 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest electric provider wants state regulators to reconsider a recent decision that allows a rate increase for customers but limits the amount of money the utility can recoup on upgrades at a coal-fired power plant.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico filed the request Thursday, saying an agreement reached in May with other stakeholders sets a better path forward as the company transitions away from coal.

If the Public Regulation Commission doesn't approve the settlement agreement, the utility warned there could be legal action.

Utility officials claim the order issued last week by the commission muddies the regulatory waters.

One group that opposes the settlement, New Energy Economy, said the utility has failed to convince commissioners that investments in the coal plant are prudent.

The Associated Press


Updated: December 28, 2017 06:45 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 05:56 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

