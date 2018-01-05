VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: 2 kids playing with lighter sparked small wildfire in Durango

KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 06:23 PM

DURANGO, Colo. – Two children are accused of starting a wildfire near Durango last week.

Advertisement

Authorities say they were playing with a lighter, according to a report in the Durango Herald. Three acres were burned west of Durango city limits.

Fortunately, no one had to evacuate.

Police have not said what sort of punishment the children may face.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 05, 2018 06:23 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 04:23 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child
APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials

Advertisement




Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
San Juan Cty Sheriff's Office encourages safe meeting place...for drug dealers
San Juan Cty Sheriff's Office encourages safe meeting place...for drug dealers
What would you do if you won the lottery?
What would you do if you won the lottery?