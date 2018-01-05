Police: 2 kids playing with lighter sparked small wildfire in Durango
KOB.com Web Staff
January 05, 2018 06:23 PM
DURANGO, Colo. – Two children are accused of starting a wildfire near Durango last week.
Authorities say they were playing with a lighter, according to a report in the Durango Herald. Three acres were burned west of Durango city limits.
Fortunately, no one had to evacuate.
Police have not said what sort of punishment the children may face.
