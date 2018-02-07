Police locate missing Santa Fe woman | KOB 4
Police locate missing Santa Fe woman

Police say Evangeline Pytell 

Marian Camacho
February 07, 2018 10:52 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Police have located a 74-year-old woman and say she is in good condition.

Police say 74-year-old Evangeline Pytell had been missing since 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from her home near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.

According to Santa Fe Police's Twitter account, Evangeline was located and is safe.


Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 07, 2018 10:52 AM
Created: February 07, 2018 10:40 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

