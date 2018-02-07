Police locate missing Santa Fe woman
|
Marian Camacho
February 07, 2018 10:52 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Police have located a 74-year-old woman and say she is in good condition.
Police say 74-year-old Evangeline Pytell had been missing since 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning from her home near St. Francis Drive and Siringo Road.
According to Santa Fe Police's Twitter account, Evangeline was located and is safe.
Thank you for your help.. we were able to find the missing 74-year-old woman.. she's in good condition.— Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) February 7, 2018
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 07, 2018 10:52 AM
Created: February 07, 2018 10:40 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved