Police seek witness in fatal Edgewood shooting
J.R. Oppenheim
February 13, 2018 05:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police released two more pictures connected to its investigation of a fatal shooting at an Edgewood fueling station over the weekend.
The pictures show a white sedan that investigators believe could belong to someone who witnessed the shooting of Michael Pelkey on Feb. 11. According to police, an armed robber shot 62-year-old attendant and took off. Pelkey died at a hospital.
Police say the witness could have vital information about the investigation.
Authorities have yet to identify the suspect, though he is described as a 20- to 25-year-old Caucasian man standing between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall with a thin-to-medium build. The suspect wore a bandana over his face and was armed with a handgun.
With the suspect's description, police on Monday released a photograph of a white pickup truck they believe the shooter drove.
If you have any information, call (505) 841-9256.
Updated: February 13, 2018 05:14 PM
Created: February 13, 2018 02:59 PM
