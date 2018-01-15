Suspect hurt in Portales deputy-involved shooting, NMSP says
KOB.com Web Staff
January 15, 2018 06:11 PM
PORTALES, N.M. -- A deputy-involved shooting in Portales left a suspect injured, according to New Mexico State Police.
No deputies were hurt in the incident with the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office on 18th Street near Kilgore Avenue, NMSP said in a Twitter post. There was no word on the suspect's condition.
NMSP is currently in the preliminary phase of the investigation. Additional information was not released. Stay with KOB.com as this story develops.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 15, 2018 06:11 PM
Created: January 15, 2018 05:34 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved