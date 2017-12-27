Potentially pregnant dog abandoned in Santa Fe, police say
J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 10:21 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Animal Services in Santa Fe need the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly abandoned a dog with a note saying "I'm free" and "I'm having babies."
According to Santa Fe police, a call to Animal Services reported the man dropping the dog off at a Dunkin Donuts parking lot on South St. Francis Drive. Surveillance video showed the door of a dark-colored Chevrolet Venture open and the man letting the dog out. The note was around the dog's neck.
The man was then seen on video getting coffee from the Dunkin Donuts.
"The dog followed the male from the vehicle to the front door of the business but was ignored by the male," police said in a flyer.
It's not known if the dog is pregnant or has another medical ailment. She is under a veterinarian's care at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.
If you have any information, contact Animal Control at (505) 955-2708 or the non-emergency dispatch line at (505) 428-3710. Tips can also go through Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at (505) 955-5050.
