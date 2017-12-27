VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Potentially pregnant dog abandoned in Santa Fe, police say

J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 10:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Animal Services in Santa Fe need the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly abandoned a dog with a note saying "I'm free" and "I'm having babies."

Advertisement

According to Santa Fe police, a call to Animal Services reported the man dropping the dog off at a Dunkin Donuts parking lot on South St. Francis Drive. Surveillance video showed the door of a dark-colored Chevrolet Venture open and the man letting the dog out. The note was around the dog's neck.

The man was then seen on video getting coffee from the Dunkin Donuts.

"The dog followed the male from the vehicle to the front door of the business but was ignored by the male," police said in a flyer.

It's not known if the dog is pregnant or has another medical ailment. She is under a veterinarian's care at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

If you have any information, contact Animal Control at (505) 955-2708 or the non-emergency dispatch line at (505) 428-3710. Tips can also go through Santa Fe Crime Stoppers at (505) 955-5050.

Credits

J.R. Oppenheim


Updated: December 27, 2017 10:21 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 07:51 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve
Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup