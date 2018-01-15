Advertisement

Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis |  Photo: Spider Martin / NMAAHC

The Associated Press
January 15, 2018 07:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking Cherokee Nation declaration about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

Advertisement

At gatherings across the nation, activists, residents and teachers are honoring the late civil rights leader ahead of the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officials of the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation are recognizing the holiday for the first time and plan to openly address the tribe's history as slave owners. Months ago, a federal judge ruled Cherokee Freedman have the same rights to citizenship as native Cherokees.

In Atlanta, the Rev. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker at a commemorative service honoring her father at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Near Detroit, organizers will hold a peace walk and celebration.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: January 15, 2018 07:17 AM
Created: January 15, 2018 07:16 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
APD searching for missing elderly woman
APD searching for missing elderly woman
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis