Presidential art exhibit on display in Santa Fe

Every picture is a compilation of 66 words arranged in black and white letterpress that gets smaller toward the bottom like an eye chart. There is a wide variety of words presidents dwelled on. George Washington’s most used word was "gentlemen." George W. Bush, the last president to be included in the installation, used "terror" the most.

Known for provocative language, President Donald Trump's word portrait could look a little different. With his first State of the Union address Tuesday, it remains to be seen what message he'll leave behind.

SITE Santa Fe will feature the exhibit until April 4.