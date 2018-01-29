Presidential art exhibit on display in Santa Fe
Kassi Nelson
January 29, 2018 07:14 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- An exhibit at SITE Santa Fe has an interesting spin on the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words." Each piece is a series of words most frequently used by our first 41 presidents in their speeches to Congress.
Artist and teacher R. Luke DuBois created the word portraits in 2008 for the Democratic National Convention. Separately, they paint a picture of each president. Together, they’re a word map of American history.
"They really evoke sort of the history of the age of each of those presidents, aspirations, hopes and dreams of the electorate," Director of External Affairs Anne Wrinkle said.
Every picture is a compilation of 66 words arranged in black and white letterpress that gets smaller toward the bottom like an eye chart. There is a wide variety of words presidents dwelled on. George Washington’s most used word was "gentlemen." George W. Bush, the last president to be included in the installation, used "terror" the most.
Known for provocative language, President Donald Trump's word portrait could look a little different. With his first State of the Union address Tuesday, it remains to be seen what message he'll leave behind.
SITE Santa Fe will feature the exhibit until April 4.
