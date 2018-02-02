Prisoner hospitalized after shooting himself at Curry County Detention Center | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Prisoner hospitalized after shooting himself at Curry County Detention Center

KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 06:29 PM

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. – A New Mexico prisoner is in a Texas hospital after authorities say he shot himself as he was getting booked into the Curry County Detention Center Thursday night.

Advertisement

Police say 28-year-old Wesley Flores pulled out a gun and shot himself in the jaw after four hours of unsuccessful negotiations. He's since been sent to a hospital in Lubbock.

Authorities say Flores was originally taken into custody on a warrant for failing to show up to a scheduled court appearance.  


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 02, 2018 06:29 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 03:30 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Sister of man charged in child's death paints picture of abusive household
Firefighters battle blaze at home in NW Albuquerque
Neighbors use water hoses to keep fire from spreading.
Police: Man assaulted firefighters saving people from burning home
Ruben Cuellar
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD

Advertisement




Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
Repeat criminal offender in handcuffs once again...and suing APD
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
House passes series of bipartisan anti-crime bills in Santa Fe
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
State transportation department had employed woman accused of child abuse resulting in death
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Psychiatry practice closes after state says man posed as doctor, operated without license
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota
Super Bowl celebration kicks off in Minnesota