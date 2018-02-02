Prisoner hospitalized after shooting himself at Curry County Detention Center
KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 06:29 PM
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. – A New Mexico prisoner is in a Texas hospital after authorities say he shot himself as he was getting booked into the Curry County Detention Center Thursday night.
Police say 28-year-old Wesley Flores pulled out a gun and shot himself in the jaw after four hours of unsuccessful negotiations. He's since been sent to a hospital in Lubbock.
Authorities say Flores was originally taken into custody on a warrant for failing to show up to a scheduled court appearance.
