Bill would raise taxes on cigarettes, cigars, ecigs
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2018 06:34 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Taxes on tobacco could soon be on the rise, a move that supporters say would generate more than $42 million in new annual revenue.
Sen. Howie Morales (D-28), filed Senate Bill 25 that would raise the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack and impose an equivalent tax on other tobacco products including cigars, smokeless tobacco and electronic cigarettes.
New Mexican health and education advocates will stand with legislators today in support of the hike. Supporters say tobacco remains the single largest cause of preventable death and disease in New Mexico and site statistics that show an estimated 2,600 New Mexicans die from tobacco-related illnesses every year, to include cancer, heart disease and respiratory illnesses.
The group claims that without strong action now to reduce the use of tobacco, 40,000 New Mexicans living today will die prematurely from smoking.
The coalition says the tax hike would not only be a win for health, but a financial win and a political win.
They plan to present their bill today at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe at 11 a.m.
