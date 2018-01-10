Bill would raise taxes on cigarettes, cigars, ecigs

Sen. Howie Morales (D-28), filed Senate Bill 25 that would raise the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack and impose an equivalent tax on other tobacco products including cigars, smokeless tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

New Mexican health and education advocates will stand with legislators today in support of the hike. Supporters say tobacco remains the single largest cause of preventable death and disease in New Mexico and site statistics that show an estimated 2,600 New Mexicans die from tobacco-related illnesses every year, to include cancer, heart disease and respiratory illnesses.