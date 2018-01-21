Proposed bill seeks to give taxpayer-funded Spaceport a route to keeping secret records | KOB 4
Proposed bill seeks to give taxpayer-funded Spaceport a route to keeping secret records

KOB.com Web Staff
January 21, 2018 05:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Lawmakers are considering carving out a space in New Mexico's open record laws that would allow Spaceport America to keep information secret. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, that information would relate to companies or government agencies that are launching rockets from the Spaceport. Officials at the facility say they need to be able to offer some confidentiality to aerospace companies in order to conduct business in the state.

But transparency advocates say as long as taxpayers own the Spaceport, the records should be public.


Updated: January 21, 2018 05:19 PM
Created: January 21, 2018 04:57 PM

