Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume | KOB 4
KOB 4 Health & Wellness Fair Today 10AM-4PM
Advertisement

Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume

Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume

The Associated Press
January 27, 2018 11:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Environment Department will be setting a date soon for a public hearing related to the cleanup of chromium contamination at one of the nation's premier federal laboratories.

Advertisement

Agency spokeswoman Allison Majure said Friday a notice informing the public will come at least 30 days before the hearing.

In a recent ruling, the state Court of Appeal sided with a coalition of environmental groups, finding there was no evidence to support an earlier decision by regulators to deny requests for a hearing.

At issue is a state permit that allows Los Alamos National Laboratory to release treated wastewater as part of its efforts to address groundwater pollution.

The Communities for Clean Water coalition has concerns that discharging the treated water could end up pushing the chromium plume closer to drinking water wells.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 27, 2018 11:32 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
APD responds to report of battery; elderly woman sent to UNMH in critical condition
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Man posing as Comcast employee puts NE ABQ neighborhood on alert
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth
Supply of prized New Mexico crop threatened, but not for lack of growth

Advertisement




Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
Wait...how much marijuana did police find near this school?
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
From Alamogordo to Volkswagen: Our state's controversial history of testing on chimps
Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume
Public hearing upcoming on Los Alamos chromium plume
New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date
New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date