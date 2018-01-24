Raton Police officer accused of rape | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Raton Police officer accused of rape

Raton Police officer accused of rape

Marian Camacho
January 24, 2018 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Police are investigating an alleged rape involving a Raton Police Officer.

Advertisement

New Mexico State Police filed a criminal summons today requesting Officer Andrew Sanchez to appear in the Raton Magistrate Court.

Investigators say they obtained evidence that on the morning of January 8, Officer Sanchez sexually assaulted a female victim when the two were along together.  Mr. Sanchez was off duty at the time.

The victim was able to contact police and report the incident. State Police were called in to investigate.

Officer Sanchez has been charged with Criminal Sexual Penetration and Battery.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 24, 2018 11:12 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
APD: Woman in custody after SWAT incident
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause
AFD firefighters pose with pups for a good cause

Advertisement




Court of Appeals to hear case of man who killed parents, 3 siblings
KOB4 has obtained this more recent photo of Nehemiah Griego
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Raton Police officer accused of rape
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Sexual harassment complaints reveal UNM staff targeting students
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Mother says more needs to be done to accommodate diabetic child
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods
Non-profits, residents come together to light up neighborhoods