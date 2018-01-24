Raton Police officer accused of rape
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Police are investigating an alleged rape involving a Raton Police Officer.
New Mexico State Police filed a criminal summons today requesting Officer Andrew Sanchez to appear in the Raton Magistrate Court.
Investigators say they obtained evidence that on the morning of January 8, Officer Sanchez sexually assaulted a female victim when the two were along together. Mr. Sanchez was off duty at the time.
The victim was able to contact police and report the incident. State Police were called in to investigate.
Officer Sanchez has been charged with Criminal Sexual Penetration and Battery.
