Record high winter temperatures strike New Mexico

The Associated Press
January 31, 2018 11:11 AM

CLAYTON, N.M. (AP) - Record high temperatures for winter are making their way to New Mexico.

The National Weather Service said Clayton, New Mexico, reached 78 degrees (25.5 Celsius) on Tuesday. That's a record high for the northeastern New Mexico community in winter.

Much of New Mexico has seen temperatures above normal in recent days.

Temperatures in Arizona also are heating up to near-record marks.

National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix's high Monday was 83 degrees, tying the record for the date set in 1935.

January 31, 2018 11:11 AM
January 31, 2018 07:56 AM

