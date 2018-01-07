VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Report: Santa Fe housing market thrived in 2017

Report: Santa Fe housing market thrived in 2017

KOB.com Web Staff
January 07, 2018 10:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The housing market in the state's capital city is rebounding in a big way.

Advertisement

According to a report in the Santa Fe New Mexican, figures from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors show the city last year saw the largest number of home sales since 2008. Nearly 3,000 homes in total were sold.

The price of homes is increasing as well; the average price in Santa Fe was around $434,000.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 07, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 08:17 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf