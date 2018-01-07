Report: Santa Fe housing market thrived in 2017
KOB.com Web Staff
January 07, 2018 10:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The housing market in the state's capital city is rebounding in a big way.
According to a report in the Santa Fe New Mexican, figures from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors show the city last year saw the largest number of home sales since 2008. Nearly 3,000 homes in total were sold.
The price of homes is increasing as well; the average price in Santa Fe was around $434,000.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 07, 2018 10:24 PM
Created: January 07, 2018 08:17 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved