Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials

It gets worse for the county of about 27,000. Taylor said she expects the number to climb to around $15 million as soon as their 2017 audit is compete.

After the $7 million check from November didn't go through, the county had to pull money out of reserve funds to cover the cost.

The county manager told KOB they didn't have an idea of how bad their situation was because the former county manager and financial director used federal funds to cover county costs.

Now, State Auditor Wayne Johnson's office is reviewing past audits to figure out how the county dug itself into such a deep hole – and if it, he said, was the result of being "dumb, or dirty."

Taylor said she approached the state about assistance. She told KOB she hopes the problems that led to the overspending are able to be easily fixed.

"What you hope is it's just mistakes and people who don't know what they're doing. Maybe training problems that you can correct going forward," she said. "You never want to see an entity like Cibola County – it's a very large entity to be in a position where they're writing hot checks."