VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials

Kassi Nelson
January 05, 2018 06:25 PM

GRANTS, N.M. – Reports by the New Mexico state auditor show that Cibola County officials have had problems with their finances for years. But the issues may be bigger than previously thought.

Advertisement

The interim Cibola County manager confirmed to KOB that officials overspent $9.5 million from 2013 to 2016. It's something they weren't made aware of until a snafu involving a $7 million check made out to a prison company in November – when the check didn't clear.

"If you're looking at $9 million in any context I think the public's going to say, 'OMG,' and they should say OMG," interim Cibola County Manager Valerie Taylor said. "But for a county the size of Cibola County, it's a huge portion of the budget."

It gets worse for the county of about 27,000. Taylor said she expects the number to climb to around $15 million as soon as their 2017 audit is compete.

After the $7 million check from November didn't go through, the county had to pull money out of reserve funds to cover the cost.

The county manager told KOB they didn't have an idea of how bad their situation was because the former county manager and financial director used federal funds to cover county costs.

Now, State Auditor Wayne Johnson's office is reviewing past audits to figure out how the county dug itself into such a deep hole – and if it, he said, was the result of being "dumb, or dirty."

Taylor said she approached the state about assistance. She told KOB she hopes the problems that led to the overspending are able to be easily fixed.

"What you hope is it's just mistakes and people who don't know what they're doing. Maybe training problems that you can correct going forward," she said. "You never want to see an entity like Cibola County – it's a very large entity to be in a position where they're writing hot checks."

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: January 05, 2018 06:25 PM
Created: January 05, 2018 04:38 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child
APD: WB Montgomery at San Mateo reopened after vehicle hits child
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Woman shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit
Police: Auto theft suspects arrested after pursuit
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials

Advertisement




Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Police searching for missing teen boy who suffers from anxiety
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid
Budget proposal from lawmakers includes $178M increase for education, Medicaid
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
Reports of millions of overspent dollars confounds Cibola County, state officials
San Juan Cty Sheriff's Office encourages safe meeting place...for drug dealers
San Juan Cty Sheriff's Office encourages safe meeting place...for drug dealers
What would you do if you won the lottery?
What would you do if you won the lottery?