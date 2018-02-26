Reward offered for information on antelope poaching
Photo: NM Game and Fish
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico Game and Fish officials are looking for the person, or people, responsible for antelope poaching in Torrance County.
Officials say the animals were likely killed between Feb.18 and Feb. 19. and their carcasses left to rot.
The carcasses were found between vacant buildings and the El Cabo Wind Power Project. Officials are offering $350 for information leading to charges filed for the poached antelope.
Anyone with information on the poaching should call 1-800-432-GAME or Sgt. Jeremy Smith at 505-228-0686.
