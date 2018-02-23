Reward offered in pair of Clovis gun thefts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ATF is teaming up with the National Shooting Sport Foundation in offering up a $5,000 reward. They're looking for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing six firearms from a Clovis shop.
Police say Martin Enterprise, which is a licensed Federal Firearms Licensee, was hit two separate times just weeks apart.
The first happened on Jan. 17. Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store with a baseball bat and then heading into the store to rummage through the inventory. The suspect fled shortly after with two guns in hand.
The second theft took place in the evening of Feb. 15. Clovis police say they arrived on scene to find the front glass door shattered again, and four more firearms had been stolen.
Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both thefts, but surveillance video showed a female along for the crime the second time around.
Below is a list of the firearms that were taken:
• Palmetto State Armory, Model PA-15, 9mm caliber rifle.
• Armagon, Model GA12, 12 gauge Shotgun.
• Colt, model SAA, 45 LC revolver
• Colt, model New Service, 38-40 revolver
• Colt, model 1877 Lightning, 38 revolver
• Savage, model 101, 22 LR revolver
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects arrest. Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9470 or the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.
