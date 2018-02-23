Reward offered in pair of Clovis gun thefts

The second theft took place in the evening of Feb. 15. Clovis police say they arrived on scene to find the front glass door shattered again, and four more firearms had been stolen.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for both thefts, but surveillance video showed a female along for the crime the second time around.

Below is a list of the firearms that were taken:

• Palmetto State Armory, Model PA-15, 9mm caliber rifle.

• Armagon, Model GA12, 12 gauge Shotgun.

• Colt, model SAA, 45 LC revolver

• Colt, model New Service, 38-40 revolver

• Colt, model 1877 Lightning, 38 revolver

• Savage, model 101, 22 LR revolver

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects arrest. Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9470 or the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.