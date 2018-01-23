'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff | KOB 4
'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff

KOB.com Web Staff
January 23, 2018 10:21 PM

SANTA ROSA, N.M. -- A New Mexico lawman who overcame the odds after a terrible crash is now running for sheriff.

Jeremy Romero was badly hurt in 2014 while chasing suspected car thieves in Corrales. His battle to recover, aided by robotic legs, earned him the nickname "Robocop." He eventually returned to law enforcement.

Romero announced Tuesday he will run for Guadalupe County sheriff. The 37-year-old was born and raised there. He has 16 years of public safety experience. Romero says if elected, he will be the first sheriff with paraplegia in the country.

"I vow to transform the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department into a 'new era' community-policing law enforcement organization," Romero said. "Our sheriff’s department will lead the effort to fight crime and eliminate the conditions that create low quality of life environments within our communities."


Updated: January 23, 2018 10:21 PM
Created: January 23, 2018 08:06 PM

