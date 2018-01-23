'Robocop' Jeremy Romero running for Guadalupe County sheriff

Jeremy Romero was badly hurt in 2014 while chasing suspected car thieves in Corrales. His battle to recover, aided by robotic legs, earned him the nickname "Robocop." He eventually returned to law enforcement.

Romero announced Tuesday he will run for Guadalupe County sheriff. The 37-year-old was born and raised there. He has 16 years of public safety experience. Romero says if elected, he will be the first sheriff with paraplegia in the country.