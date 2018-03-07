Roswell students head to robotics competition in Texas

C. Porter Cutrell, the principal at Early College High School and University High School, said this competition is a big deal.

"We’re excited," he said. "It’s kind of the state championship of robotics," he said.

Cutrell said extracurricular activities like the Robotics team can open up doors for students in the future by building their resume in high school. West said he has gained skills from the hands-on-approach to math and science.

"Now, I can understand the nomadic systems," he said. "I’ve done wiring. I've had to design the whole robot."

West believes other students can benefit a lot from this experience.