Roswell students head to robotics competition in Texas
Casey Torres
March 07, 2018 05:32 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. -- Students from Roswell Early College High School and University High School will take part in the FIRST Robotics competition on Friday. The Hanger 84 Robotics team showcased their creation before their send-off to Lubbock, Texas.
Students from the two schools teamed up to design, program and built their own robot from scratch. It took them less than two months to complete a robot that can carry cubes and be controlled by a joystick.
"I think it's going to be a great, fun and an interactive thing to do," said freshman Mathew West. "Ready for battle."
C. Porter Cutrell, the principal at Early College High School and University High School, said this competition is a big deal.
"We’re excited," he said. "It’s kind of the state championship of robotics," he said.
Cutrell said extracurricular activities like the Robotics team can open up doors for students in the future by building their resume in high school. West said he has gained skills from the hands-on-approach to math and science.
"Now, I can understand the nomadic systems," he said. "I’ve done wiring. I've had to design the whole robot."
West believes other students can benefit a lot from this experience.
