Roswell man arrested after fatal shooting involving domestic dispute

The Associated Press
January 06, 2018 05:21 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - Roswell police say a 19-year-old man was arrested and jailed after showing up at the Police Department with family members following a fatal shooting involving a domestic dispute.

Police say Ja-hmariay Quentell McDavid of Roswell was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter in the Friday killing of 37-year-old Milton Wayne Hopkins.

Police say the shooting took place inside a house and that the dispute "involved relatives and boyfriends and girlfriends."

McDavid remains jailed and online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Updated: January 06, 2018 05:21 PM
Created: January 06, 2018 04:03 PM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

