Police seeking one man missing since September, another since December
KOB.com Web Staff
January 03, 2018 08:10 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. -- Roswell police in southeast New Mexico sent two separate missing persons alert Wednesday evening.
One man, 73-year-old Henry Carrillo Vasquez, has been missing since September. A woman who used to live Vasquez went to check on him on the 1200 block of North Missouri Avenue but could not find him.
Vasquez is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds, but his weight could be different. He has black and gray hair, and brown eyes.
Police are also searching for Jose Duarte, a 26-year-old man who has a mental disability. Duarte's mother has not been able to contact him since December. He was last seen at a bus stop on Dec. 4.
Duarte is 6-foot-1, weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and dark eyes.
If you have any information where these men may be, contact the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.
