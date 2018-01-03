Advertisement

Police seeking one man missing since September, another since December

Henry Carrillo Vasquez, left, missing since September; and Jose Duarte, right, missing since December Henry Carrillo Vasquez, left, missing since September; and Jose Duarte, right, missing since December | 

KOB.com Web Staff
January 03, 2018 08:10 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- Roswell police in southeast New Mexico sent two separate missing persons alert Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

One man, 73-year-old Henry Carrillo Vasquez, has been missing since September. A woman who used to live Vasquez went to check on him on the 1200 block of North Missouri Avenue but could not find him.

Vasquez is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 pounds, but his weight could be different. He has black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for Jose Duarte, a 26-year-old man who has a mental disability. Duarte's mother has not been able to contact him since December. He was last seen at a bus stop on Dec. 4.

Duarte is 6-foot-1, weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair and dark eyes.

If you have any information where these men may be, contact the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 03, 2018 08:10 PM
Created: January 03, 2018 07:52 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death

Advertisement




Missing Texas girls found safe in Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Caregiver charged in child's death got license in October 2016
Proposed bill aims to prevent stolen valor in New Mexico
Proposed bill aims to prevent stolen valor in New Mexico
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
ART still waiting for buses to arrive
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in deacon's death