Grandmother of Roswell murder victim seeks justice

Casey Torres
March 01, 2018 06:57 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- Since 2013, Dolores Jaramillo-Miller has been seeking justice for the murder of her 22-year-old grandson, Stoarmy Vargas.

"I got a call telling me my Stoarmy had gotten shot. We all rushed to the hospital," she said, recalling the day she heard the news. "But I thought he had gotten shot, not killed and not murdered, but he was murdered."

Steve Guardado, the man accused of murdering Vargas, was acquitted of first-degree murder on Feb. 21. Jaramillo-Miller believes Guardado is guilty and feels the law is not on her side.

Guardado allegedly thought Vargas killed his friend, Victor Oaxaca. Jaramillo-Miller believes that's why Guardado retaliated by murdering Vargas. Guardado denied killing Vargas, the Associated Press reports.

Jaramillo-Miller said Vargas had plans to marry his girlfriend and that he loved making music. Vargas was looking for a new job to provide for his future family, his grandmother said.


March 01, 2018 06:57 PM
March 01, 2018 04:02 PM

